Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

