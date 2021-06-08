Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

