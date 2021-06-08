Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $355,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.