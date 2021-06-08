Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $341,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

