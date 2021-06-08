Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $288,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

