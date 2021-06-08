Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

