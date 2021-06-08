Maryland Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

