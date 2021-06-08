Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,706 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.