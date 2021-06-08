Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,054 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.