Maryland Capital Management Purchases 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 295,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $228.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

