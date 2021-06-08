Maryland Capital Management Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $271.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

