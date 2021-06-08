Maryland Capital Management Buys 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $494.66 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.50 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

