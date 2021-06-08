Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.