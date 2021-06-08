Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.097 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

