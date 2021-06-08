Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
MRVL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.22.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
