Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

MRVL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.22.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

