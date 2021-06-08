Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

