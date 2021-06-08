Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

MRVL stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.