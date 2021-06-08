Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

