Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $39,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 220,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

