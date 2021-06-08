Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $209.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $168.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $173.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.