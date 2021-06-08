Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.