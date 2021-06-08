Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 909,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 233,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

