Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

