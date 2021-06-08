Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 334.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 295,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.