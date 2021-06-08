Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,864 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,275,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,699,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

