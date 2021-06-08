Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.35

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.35 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180.35 ($2.36), with a volume of 159275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 517.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

