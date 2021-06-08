Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.68. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 277,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

