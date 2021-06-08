Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,295 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $60,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,426. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

