Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 20,907 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vontier worth $51,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 55.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,513 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

