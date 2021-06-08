Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,214 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Markel comprises 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $80,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1,211.16. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,699. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.