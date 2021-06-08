Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 99,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

