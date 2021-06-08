Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,373 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

