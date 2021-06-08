Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

