Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HRL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

