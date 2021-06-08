Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $118,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

