Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $24,143,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

NYSE:IFF opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.