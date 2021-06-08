Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.85

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$75.85 and last traded at C$75.65, with a volume of 19680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market cap of C$25.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4877934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

