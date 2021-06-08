loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo Sells 11,867 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
loanDepot stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,312. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.