loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo Sells 11,867 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,312. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

