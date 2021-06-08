LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

LIVN opened at $80.09 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137,265 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

