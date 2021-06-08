Lisk Market Cap Hits $389.50 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $389.50 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00009273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,187,414 coins and its circulating supply is 128,257,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.