Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $293.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,703. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

