Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 2.9%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $68.97. Approximately 4,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,514,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

