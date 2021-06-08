Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. 22,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.