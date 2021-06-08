Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.86. 707,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,457. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion and a PE ratio of -62.73. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.45.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.