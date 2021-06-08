LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.

Shares of LITB remained flat at $$2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

