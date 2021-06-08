Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $56.95 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00007069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $56.95 million and $3.22 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

