Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $15.60. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 24,227 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,495,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,288,030 shares of company stock valued at $84,376,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

