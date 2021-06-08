Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($8.63).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

LEO traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during trading on Friday, reaching €16.18 ($19.04). The stock had a trading volume of 455,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The company has a market capitalization of $528.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. Leoni has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €15.45 ($18.18).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

