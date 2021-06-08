Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,994 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

