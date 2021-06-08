Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 28,214 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 28,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $475,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,535,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,692,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $472.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

